A GoFundMe page for the 2-year-old boy who lost his parents in the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois has raised more than $2 million.

Kevin McCarthy, 37, and Irina McCarthy, 35, were fatally shot at the parade on Monday.

Their son, Aiden, was found wandering during the chaos.

"Aiden will be cared for by his loving family and he will have a long road ahead to heal, find stability, and ultimately navigate life as an orphan," said Irina Colon, who states that she was given permission to create a GoFundMe account on behalf of the family.

Colon adds that the money raised will go to support Aiden and the caregivers tasked with raising him.

"He is surrounded by a community of friends and extended family that will embrace him with love, and any means available to ensure he has everything he needs as he grows," Colon stated.