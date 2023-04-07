Honda recalls 564K CR-Vs in cold states over frame rust issue

Over half a million older Honda CR-V SUVs are being recalled in cold-weather states due to rust on the rear suspension.

Documents filed with U.S. safety regulators said road salt used to melt ice and snow can build up on the rear trailing arm, causing parts to rust and potentially break loose.

The recall covers nearly 564,000 CR-Vs from 2007 through 2011 that were sold or registered in Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Washington, D.C.

SEE MORE: Honda, Acura recall 450,000 vehicles for faulty seat belts

Upon inspection of the car, dealerships will either install a support brace, repair the frame, or offer to buy the vehicle back from you. Owners who have already paid out of pocket to have the repairs made are eligible to be reimbursed.

Recall notification letters are expected to be mailed to owners by May 8.

In documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Honda says it has received 61 consumer complaints in the U.S., but there are no reports of any injuries or deaths related to the issue.

The recall has already been issued for CR-Vs sold in Canada.