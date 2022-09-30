Hurricane Ian expected to come ashore in South Carolina after devastating Florida

Two days after coming on shore as a Category 4 system, Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall later today along the South Carolina coast.

The entire South Carolina coast is under a hurricane warning as Ian has top sustained winds of 85 mph as of Friday morning.

While Hurricane Ian’s top winds aren’t nearly as strong, the system has expanded its area of gusty winds. Tropical-storm-force winds extend 485 miles from the center and hurricane-force winds extend 70 miles.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm surge could be life-threatening today along the South and North Carolina coasts. Much of the South Carolina coast could potentially have up to 7 feet of storm surge on Friday, the National Hurricane Center said.

Once the storm comes on shore, it is expected to quickly weaken.