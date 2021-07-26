'I'm 100% innocent': Former head of Trump inaugural committee pleads not guilty

The former head of President Donald Trump's inaugural committee in 2017 pleaded not guilty in a federal court in New York on Monday.

According to the Associated Press, Tom Barrack, who's been charged with conspiring to act as an agent of the United Arab Emirates and lying to investigators, appeared in a Brooklyn federal court after posting a $250 million bail on Friday.

According to USA Today, Matthew Grimes, a 27-year-old from Colorado, also appeared in court and entered a not guilty plea.

Rashid Sultan Rashid Al Malik Alshahhi, who is wanted in connection with the investigation, is still at large, USA Today reported.

Barrack said as he left the courtroom that he is "100% innocent," the AP reported.

Barrack is just one of many former Trump aides who has faced criminal charges, including Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort; former national security adviser Michael Flynn; former chief strategist Steve Bannon; former personal attorney Michael Cohen; and the Trump Organization's chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg.