In crosshairs of ransomware crooks, cyber insurers struggle

AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File
Posted at 5:13 AM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 05:13:08-04

The cyber insurance industry, once a profitable niche, is now in the crosshairs of ransomware criminals.

They have hacked brokerages and major insurers.

Determining who has coverage and how much can help them pick targets and negotiate payments.

Skyrocketing extortion demands and a rise in ransomware attacks has the industry teetering on the edge of profitability.

Pressure is building on the industry to stop reimbursing for ransoms, but so far only one major cyber insurer, AXA, is doing so — and only with new policies in France.

To try to absorb the growing onslaught and stay profitable, insurers are retooling coverage, demanding clients up their security.

