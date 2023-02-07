Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

IRS asks millions of Americans to wait before filing taxes

IRS Audits
Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - In this March 22, 2013 file photo, the exterior of the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington.
IRS Audits
Posted at 12:41 PM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 12:47:30-05

The Internal Revenue Service is asking millions of Americans to wait to file their tax returns.

The agency says it's working to clear up questions about special tax refunds or payments made by states in 2022.

"There are a variety of state programs that distributed these payments in 2022 and the rules surrounding them are complex," the IRS stated.

California reports that issued more than $9 billion in Middle Class Tax Refund payments. The state says the money benefitted more than 31 million California taxpayers.

While the state won't tax the refunds, residents were told that the refunds "may" be considered federal income.

Similar refunds were also given out in a slew of other states local governments attempted to help residents offset the rise of inflation and the lingering effects of the pandemic.

The IRS says it plans to offer guidance to as many states as possible as soon as this week.

"For taxpayers uncertain about the taxability of their state payments, the IRS recommends they wait until additional guidance is available or consult with a reputable tax professional," the IRS said.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV