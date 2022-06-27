Jan. 6 Committee calls for short-notice meeting amid recess

The House Jan. 6 Commission will hold a meeting Tuesday despite the House being on recess, summoning the panel’s nine members from their districts back to Washington.

The committee, which has held five hearings to date, was slated to go on recess until mid-July. What prompted the committee to announce a meeting on roughly 24-hour notice remains unclear.

In its announcement, the Jan. 6 Committee said it would “present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony.”

Calling for a surprise hearing in the middle of a Congressional recess is highly unusual.