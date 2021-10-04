Japan's Parliament elects former diplomat Kishida as new PM

Fumio Kishida has been elected Japan’s prime minister in a parliamentary vote and will be tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and other challenges and leading a national election within weeks.

Kishida won by a comfortable margin since his party and its coalition partner hold a majority in both houses.

He and his new Cabinet will be sworn in at a palace ceremony later in the day.

Predecessor Yoshihide Suga resigned after only one year in office as his support plunged over his government’s handling of the pandemic and insistence on holding the Tokyo Olympics as the virus spread.

