LATAM Airlines flight in Peru crashes into firetruck in Lima, two firefighters dead

A LATAM Airlines jet crashed into a firetruck on a runway at an airport in Lima, Peru on Friday as it was taking off from the capital city.

Two firefighters were killed according to the airline.

Lamentamos confirmar que el vuelo LA2213 que cubría la ruta Lima - Juliaca, operado por LATAM Airlines Perú sufrió un accidente en tierra. No hay pasajeros ni miembros de la tripulación fallecidos. — LATAM Perú (@LATAM_PER) November 18, 2022

Passengers had to be helped from the A320neo, which crashed at Lima's Jorge Chavez International Airport.

No deaths were reported aboard the aircraft.

The flight was making a domestic trip from Lima to another Peruvian city called Juliaca.

Images shown on television showed the aircraft crashing in the firetruck as a high rate of speed.