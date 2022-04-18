Man dies in self-service car wash

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — A man died inside a self-service car wash near San Diego, California.

According to the Escondido Police Department, officers were called to the car wash Friday after a person spotted a man who was not responsive.

When officers arrived, they found a 56-year-old trapped between a 2014 Scion and part of the car wash machinery.

“The preliminary investigation indicated that the man drove into the car wash and for an unknown reason, tried to exit his vehicle,” the department said.

According to police, the vehicle then rolled forward, pinning the man between the car and the machinery.

“It does not appear the car wash had been activated at the time of the collision,” police added.

Police are still trying to determine why the man got out of the vehicle.

