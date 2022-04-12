Multiple people shot at New York City subway station

NEW YORK (AP) — Multiple people were shot Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, the city fire department said.

Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park found multiple people shot.

A photo from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the station floor.

New York City police said they were responding to reports of people wounded either by gunfire or an explosion.

Trains servicing that station were delayed during the morning commute.

CNN reports that the suspect is a male who was possibly wearing a gas mask.