MyPillow CEO gets banned from Twitter, again

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was banned from Twitter for a second time after attempting to use a new account to access the social media platform.

Lindell set up a new account on Twitter on Sunday under @MikeJLindell. But the account was quickly suspended.

Twitter said in a statement that Lindell’s new account was permanently suspended for violating its rules on ban evasion.

Lindell, a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, was originally banned from Twitter for spreading lies about the 2020 election.

Billionaire Elon Musk is in the process of purchasing Twitter for $44 billion. He has criticized the social media platform for silencing people.

It's unclear whether Lindell will be allowed to rejoin Twitter once Musk's purchase of the platform is official.