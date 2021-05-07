Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

NASA's rocket launch could light up sky on Saturday

items.[0].image.alt
NASA
A four-stage Black Brant XII sounding rocket.
nasa.jpg
Posted at 4:18 PM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 16:24:26-04

NASA says residents in some parts of the U.S. could be entertained with a sweet treat on Saturday with a light show in the sky.

According to NASA, the lights will be seen by people in the eastern United States and Bermuda, all thanks to a launch of a suborbital sounding rocket, which is being launched from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

The agency said the launch is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET with a 40-minute launch window.

The mission will consist of the release of barium vapor, which is not harmful to the environment or public health, that will form two green-violet clouds that may be visible for about 30 seconds.

The agency said the spherical clouds, which are a mixture of green and violet, will appear immediately after the vapor release.

They'll appear for about 30 seconds.

They will then take on a violet color after exposure to sunlight.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Rebound

Help local food banks during this time of extreme need