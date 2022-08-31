New study finds young Americans follow news but don't like what they see

A new study found that many young Americans keep up with current news events but don't like what they see.

According to a study conducted by Media Insight Project in partnership between The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the American Press Institute, 32% of people between the ages of 16 to 40 said they enjoy the news.

That's quite a drop from seven years ago when 53% of people in that age group said they enjoy following the news, the Associated Press reported.

According to the Associated Press, researchers found that 79% of those who identify as millennials and Generation Z follow the news daily, with 71% saying they get news daily from social media.

The social media outlets they prefer getting news from the most are YouTube and Instagram, followed by TikTok, Snapchat, and Twitter, the news outlet reported.

“They are more engaged in more ways than people give them credit for,” Michael Bolden, CEO and executive director of the American Press Institute told the Associated Press.

Some do still get news from Facebook.

According to the survey, 40% of those in that age group said Facebook was their social media outlet of choice, but that's quite a drop from seven years ago when 57% said they got their news from Facebook, the media outlet reported.

According to the news outlet, the survey also found that 45% get daily news coverage from television or radio stations, newspapers, and news websites.