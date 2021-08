New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that he is resigning from his position in light of sexual harassment allegations made against him.

Cuomo made the announcement at a press briefing in which he apologized for his actions and said, “I accept full responsibility.”

Cuomo said his resignation will take effect in two weeks, in which time Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will take over as governor.

This story is breaking and will be updated with more information.