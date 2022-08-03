NFL appeals Deshaun Watson’s 6-game suspension

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WEWS) — The NFL has decided to appeal the six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to multiple reports.

Watson was apparently informed of the decision during the Cleveland Brown's Wednesday practice. Fans were yelling about the appeal from the stands as a Browns official approached Watson.

The suspension resulted from the NFL’s investigation into allegations made by two dozen women who accused Watson of sexual assault and harassment. Two grand juries declined to indict Watson on criminal charges.

The NFL wanted Watson to be suspended for the entire season.

This appeal process could take a couple of weeks. The arbitrator will have to take a look at the 15-page report filed by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson and no new evidence will be allowed.

This story was originally reported on news5cleveland.com