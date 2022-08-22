Officials: Woman dies after falling about 100 feet during hike in Oregon

Authorities in Oregon say a Minnesota woman has died after falling about 100 feet from a trail in the Columbia River Gorge in Oregon.

According to a press release, the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Officer identified the woman as 62-year-old Jessica Warejoncas.

At about 1:15 p.m., Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said they received reports of a female hiker suffering from a head injury after falling near Wiesendanger Falls in the Columbia River Gorge.

"As firefighters from the Corbett Fire District and deputies from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office were en-route, dispatchers provided an update that the injuries were life-threatening and that bystanders had started CPR," officials said in the press release.

According to the press release, firefighters had to hike approximately 1.3 miles to get to the woman.

Officials say Warejoncas was hiking with a group of friends on the trailhead when she fell, the press release said.