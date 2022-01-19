Oklahoma latest to relax substitute teacher requirements

OKLAHOMA — Oklahoma is the latest state to relax requirements for substitute teachers.

The state will now allow state employees to work as substitute teachers.

The new executive order, signed by Governor Kevin Stitt, allows state employees to keep their current jobs while working in schools.

This change in requirements is the latest effort in the country to keep classrooms open, while schools struggle with staff shortages.

Educators are calling out sick in high numbers due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

A photo shared by the Moore Police Department shows that officers have already started covering for teachers in classrooms.

Other states have also taken measures to keep schools staffed.

Kansas and Michigan will allow people with no college credits to become substitute teachers.

California is speeding up its hiring process for subs.

Oklahoma’s executive order will be in effect for 120 days.

