Family says Marine killed in Afghanistan was a 'genuinely happy guy'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) -- One of the Marines killed in Afghanistan was just 23 years old.

The family of Cpl. Daegan Page said he was a victim of Thursday's attack.

"Our beloved son, Corporal Daegan William-Tyeler Page, 23, was killed in Afghanistan yesterday. Daegan joined the U.S. Marine Corps after graduating from Millard South High School. He loved the brotherhood of the Marines and was proud to serve as a member of the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California," said his family in a statement.

The statement says he was raised in Red Oak, Iowa and played hockey in Nebraska for the Omaha Hockey Club. He was also a longtime member of the Boy Scouts.

“Our hearts are broken, but we are thankful for the friends and family who are surrounding us at this time,” the family said.

After the Marines, Page planned on going to a trade school and possibly becoming a lineman.

His family says he was a genuinely happy guy.

“Daegan always looked forward to coming home and hanging out with family and many buddies from Nebraska," they said.

Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon sent out a statement offering condolences to Page's loved ones.

“I am heartbroken to learn of the death of Corporal Page, one of the U.S. Marines killed in Afghanistan," wrote Bacon. "No words can express the devastation, frustration, and sorrow his family is experiencing right now. I pray for the healing and comfort of his family and friends during this difficult time. Corporal Page is an American hero who gave the last full measure of devotion. He served his country honorably, and his service will never be in vain."

The attack at a Kabul airport carried out by a suicide bomber killed 13 US troops and dozens more Afghans. It was the deadliest attack incident involving American service members in over a decade.

This story was originally reported by Jon Kipper on 3newsnow.com.