Online video shows girl fatally shooting cousin and herself

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two young cousins were livestreaming from a St. Louis apartment when one child fatally shot the other before killing herself in what family members say was a tragic accident.

Police are still investigating Friday's incident in which a 12-year-old girl, Paris Harvey, shot a 14-year-old boy, Kuaron Harvey, before shooting herself.

Police initially described it as a murder-suicide.

The girl's grandmother, Susan Dyson, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that she saw the Instagram Live video the two cousins were making together.

Dyson said the apartment had been rented by family to celebrate March birthdays, according to the Associated Press.

She says they were playing with a gun when it went off.

Family members said that after Kuaron was shot, the video showed Paris reaching for the gun and it may have accidentally gone off again.

According to the news outlet, the family believes the gun was Kuaron’s.