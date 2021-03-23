Oregon State president out for handling of cases at LSU

Oregon State's trustees have accepted the resignation of university president F. King Alexander.

They concluded Alexander was unable to rebuild trust at the school because of his role in the mishandling of sexual misconduct cases during his tenure at LSU.

The vote to accept Alexander's resignation was unanimous, The Associated Press reported.

The Oregon State board of trustees had placed the president on probation last week but on Sunday received his offer to resign, effective April 1.

Board chair Rani Borkar said that because of the outpouring of comments since the probation decision from students, alumni, and people who have alleged sexual misconduct, "we now know that rebuilding trust is no longer possible."

Alexander will be on administrative leave until his departure, The AP reported.

According to USA Today, Alexander's resignation comes with a $600,000 settlement agreement.