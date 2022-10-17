'Peanuts' holiday specials to air on Apple TV+ this year

If you're one of many that enjoy watching the classic Peanuts holiday specials, you're only going to find them on Apple TV+ this year.

However, you won't have to pay for the service to watch "It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown," "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving," or "A Charlie Brown Christmas." But there is a catch for non-subscribers - you will have to catch the three specials during a short window surrounding the holiday they celebrate.

According to Apple, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” will be available Oct. 28-31; “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will be available Nov. 23-27; and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be available Dec. 22-25.

The traditional holiday specials have been part of the Apple TV+ lineup since 2020. However, they were aired on PBS last year.

But last month, the PBS Kids Twitter account stated they did not have the rights to broadcast the specials this year.

Apple TV+ is the streaming home of the Peanuts, offering several Snoopy shows to subscribers, including many classic episodes as well as new content.

The streamer also announced they would be two other classic Peanuts specials on their service, "I Want a Dog for Christmas” and “Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tales,” for the first time starting Dec. 2.