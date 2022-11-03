Permanent daylight saving time could save thousands of deer

Thousands of fatal collisions between vehicles and deer could be prevented if the U.S. adopted daylight saving time permanently, according to a new study.

The study, published in the journal Current Biology, estimates 36,550 deer deaths and 33 human deaths would be prevented each year without the autumn time change.

The authors of the study contend that more collisions happen two hours after sunset than before sunset.

However, when the switch to standard time happens, peak traffic shifts from before sunset to after sunset, when vehicle-deer collisions are more likely, the study says.

There is an ongoing national debate about whether to keep daylight saving time year-round. In March, the Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act, essentially keeping states in daylight-saving time. So far, the House has not considered the legislation.

Nov. 6 will mark the end of daylight saving time for 2022. It will mean earlier sunrises and sunsets.