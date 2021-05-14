Police incident at Joint Base Andrews, one person in custody

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, M.D. — An incident outside the main gate at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, D.C. has resulted in one person being taken into custody, according to multiple reports.

Friday evening a car was being checked by an explosive ordnance disposal robot, according to images from outside the base.

The main gate was closed as a result of the police incident.

No other information about the car or the person taken into custody is available at this time.

Joint Base Andrews is located in Maryland and serves as a base for both the Air Force and Navy. It is the home base of Air Force One.