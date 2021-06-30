Police officer shot in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood, reports say

A police officer was shot Wednesday at an apartment building in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood, WSB-TV and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution report.
The Atlanta Police Department confirms that officers are responding to an “officer-involved shooting” in the area.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation also says it is responding to the incident.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The Atlanta Police Department is currently responding to an officer-involved shooting. Avoid Peachtree Street (between North Avenue and 4th Street) pic.twitter.com/kflxnzzrFL— Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) June 30, 2021
The GBI is investigating a shooting incident at the Atlanta Police Department’s request. We’re working to gather details.— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) June 30, 2021
Active scene: 710 Peachtree Street, Midtown