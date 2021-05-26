Watch
'Multiple' fatalities and injuries following mass shooting in San Jose, mayor says suspect is dead

CNN
Posted at 11:11 AM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 12:12:53-04

Multiple people were killed and injured Wednesday morning in a mass shooting that took place at a light rail maintenance yard near San Jose, California, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's (SCSO) Office said.

The number of casualties from the incident remains unclear, according to Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Russell Davis.

The shooting occurred at about 6:45 a.m. local time near Younger Ave. and San Pedro St. at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) maintenance rail yard.

Just after 8 a.m. local time, the SCSO tweeted that the shooter was "down." San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo later tweeted that the suspect was "deceased."

The VTA tweeted Wednesday morning that the rail yard had been evacuated and that service to the system would not be disrupted.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

