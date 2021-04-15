Watch
Princes William, Harry won't walk side-by-side at funeral

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
FILE - In this Sunday Nov. 8, 2015 file photo, Britain's Prince William, right, and Prince Harry attend the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in London. Senior royals must wear civilian clothes to Prince Philip’s funeral, defusing potential tensions over who would be allowed to don military uniforms. Queen Elizabeth II's decision means Prince Harry won’t risk being the only member of the royal family not in uniform during the funeral on Saturday April 17, 2021 for his grandfather, who died last week at the age of 99. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
Posted at 12:22 PM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 12:22:45-04

LONDON (AP) — Prince William and Prince Harry won't walk side-by-side as they follow their grandfather's coffin into the church ahead of Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday.

That will minimize the chances of any awkward moments between the brothers, who have faced strains in their relationship since Harry's decision to step away from royal duties last year.

Buckingham Palace on Thursday released the broad outlines of the funeral program for the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, who died last week at 99.

It said William and Harry's cousin, Peter Phillips, would walk between the princes as they escort the coffin to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, and his sister, Princess Anne, will lead the 15-member procession.

According to The Associated Press, Saturday's funeral ceremony, which millions will watch worldwide, will see the brothers being watched closely at another royal funeral when they both walked behind their mother Princess Diana's coffin in 1997.

The AP reported that palace officials refused comments about the princes' positioning to minimize family tensions after the explosive Oprah interview of Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

On her doctor's advice, Meghan, who is pregnant and living in California with Harry, will not be at the funeral.

In a decision signed off by the queen, the palace said senior royals are wearing civilian clothes to the funeral.

