Rep. Cawthorn, wife to divorce after less than a year of marriage

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
FILE - U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., leaves a House Republican Conference strategy session on Capitol Hill in Washington, on April 20, 2021. Cawthorn and his wife, Cristina Bayardelle, are divorcing after about a year of marriage, citing the difficulty of “balancing the enormity” of transitioning to a congressman's life, according to a statement tweeted Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, by Cawthorn’s spokesperson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Posted at 6:24 PM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 18:24:53-05

Rep. Madison Cawthorn announced he and his wife, Cristina, are seeking a divorce after eight months of marriage.

The North Carolina Republican noted the challenges of his job in the U.S. House of Representatives as a reason for the divorce.

"When my wife Cristina and I were engaged, I was not a member of Congress," the 26-year-old said in a statement. "I felt called to serve and we both agreed that I should run. Our victory was unprecedented. But overnight, our lives changed."

Cawthorn noted that the change has been "hectic and difficult."

The congressman added that decision to pursue a divorce is mutual.

Cawthorn is the youngest member of Congress. He was elected in 2020.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

