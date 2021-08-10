Robin, Batman's sidekick, comes out in comic book

Batman’s famous sidekick, Robin, seemingly comes out of the closet in the latest issue of “Batman: Urban Legends.”

In the issue, Tim Drake shows up at his friend Bernard’s house. Bernard had previously been kidnapped and rescued.

“I’m really glad you got home OK,” Drake says. “ I’m been doing a lot of thinking about that night and I—I don’t know what it meant to me. Not yet. But I’d like to figure it out.”

Bernard replies, “ I was hoping you would. Tim Drake… do you want to go on a date with me?”

Drake tells Bernard, “I think I want that.”

Drake doesn't put a label on his sexuality. He simply agrees to go on a date with Bernard.

The writers and illustrators of the comic tweeted that they had been overwhelmed by the positive reaction to the storyline.

"It’s overwhelming all the comments and love I’m receiving from you guys, thanks for your support on my very first series with DC Comics,"

Belén Ortega wrote.