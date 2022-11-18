Watch Now
Royal family donating teddy bears left in memory of Queen Elizabeth II

Chris Jackson/AP
In this handout photo released by Buckingham Palace, Camilla, the Queen Consort, poses with a collection of Paddington cuddly toys in the Morning Room at Clarence House, on the 64th anniversary of the publication of the first Paddington bear book, in London, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Over 1,000 Paddington and teddy bears, left at at Royal Residences as tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, will be donated to Barnado's charity. (Chris Jackson via AP)
Posted at 1:47 PM, Nov 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-18 13:54:54-05

Children across the U.K. will get teddy bears left for Queen Elizabeth II after she died.

The Royal Family announced more than 1,000 Paddington bears and other stuffed animals will be given to an organization that works to protect the U.K's most vulnerable children.

The Queen Consort Camilla will deliver some of the bears to a nursery on Nov. 24.

"Her Majesty will attend a special teddy bears picnic, where she will join children supported by Bow Nursery and Barnardo’s staff for the picnic, alongside key characters from the world of Paddington," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The Royal Family says the bears have all been professionally cleaned before delivery.

Queen Elizabeth II died in September at her residence at Balmoral Castle. She was 96 years old.

