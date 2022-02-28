Russia hits residential neighborhood in Ukraine's second-largest city, reports say

Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine, is facing a fierce offensive from Russian troops.

A residential neighborhood in the city was hit by Russian rockets, a Ukrainian official told CNN.

At least one civilian, a female, was killed and 31 others were wounded, the Kharkiv City Council said on Facebook.

Death toll counts in the city vary— with at least one Ukrainian official saying "dozens" are dead and "hundreds" are wounded.

"What is happening now in Kharkiv is a military crime," said Kharkiv Gov. Oleh Synyehubov. "This is the genocide of the Ukrainian people."

A senior U.S. defense official said taking Kharkiv “remains an objective” of the Russians. However, the official stated that the city has not fallen yet.

Kharkiv is home to 1.4 million people.