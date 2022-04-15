Russia vows to increase attacks on Kyiv, continues to fight for control in Mariupol

After Russia lost its naval flagship, the Moskva, Moscow is now vowing to up its missile strikes on Kyiv.

The Russian ship was stationed in the Black Sea and sunk after being damaged in disputed circumstances.

Ukraine says it struck the vessel with missiles, while Moscow acknowledged a fire on board but not any attack.

The UK Ministry of Defense says Russia has suffered damage to two key naval assets since invading Ukraine.

The two events will likely lead Russia to review its maritime posture in the Black Sea.”

Russia’s Ministry of Defense said it struck a military target near Kyiv overnight and promised more strikes against the city.

This comes as Russian troops continue to fight for control over the city of Mariupol.

The key port is still holding out, a symbol of staunch Ukrainian resistance that has thwarted the Kremlin’s invasion plans.

Ukrainian troops are continuing to fight the vastly superior Russian forces in ferocious battles amid the ruins of what once was a bustling city on the Sea of Azov coast.

The Ukrainians’ fight against all odds has scuttled Moscow’s designs, tying up significant Russian forces and delaying the start of a planned Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine’s industrial heartland, Donbas.

Capturing Mariupol would allow Moscow to establish a land corridor to Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula which Russia annexed in 2014.