Search continues for Texas inmate who escaped prison bus

CENTERVILLE, Texas (AP) — The search continues for a Texas inmate who was serving a life sentence for murder.

Gonzalo Lopez escaped Thursday from a transport bus after stabbing the driver, authorities said.

The driver's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Officials say there were 16 prisoners on the bus at the time of the stabbing, but no others escaped.

The incident happened in Leon County, a rural area between Dallas and Houston.

Classes were canceled Friday in the nearby Centerville Independent School District as a precaution.

Lopez was convicted in 2006 of killing a man along the Texas-Mexico border.