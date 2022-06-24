Sen. Susan Collins is calling out two Supreme Court justices she voted to confirm.

Collins, a pro-choice Republican, said Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh were "inconsistent" when they joined the court's other conservative justices in overturning Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortions nationwide.

Collins said Gorsuch and Kavanaugh "were insistent on the importance of supporting long-standing precedents that the country has relied upon" during meetings with her and during their testimony before the Senate.

The Maine senator appeared to express worry that different states will have different rules regarding abortions.

“The threshold question of whether abortion is legal needs to be consistent at a national level. States can account for regional differences with regulations like parental notification requirements, but the basic right needs to be the same for all American women," she said.

Thirteen states have so-called trigger laws, which will bans abortions now that Roe has been overturned.

Collins called on the Senate to pass legislation to codify abortion rights that were established by the Roe decision.