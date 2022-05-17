Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

South Carolina governor signs transgender sports ban bill

South-Carolina-Transgender-Youth-Sports
Jeffrey Collins/AP
FILE - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster looks at data about the COVID-19 spread in the Kershaw County School District during a discussion with school officials at Camden Elementary School on Wednesday Sept. 15, 2021, in Camden, S.C. McMaster has quietly signed into law a bill, Monday, May 16, that would ban transgender students from playing girls’ or women’s sports in public schools and colleges as the state joins about a dozen others that have passed similar laws in the past two years . (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)
South-Carolina-Transgender-Youth-Sports
Posted at 1:20 PM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 13:20:35-04

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s governor has quietly signed into law a bill that would ban transgender students from playing girls’ or women’s sports in public schools and colleges.

Gov. Henry McMaster's signature means South Carolina joins about a dozen other states that have passed similar laws requiring transgender students to compete with the gender listed on their birth certificates.

McMaster didn't issue a statement after signing the bill, but said earlier this month he thought "girls ought to play girls and the boys ought to play the boys. That’s the way we’ve always done it.”

The Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ advocacy group, condemned the governor for signing the bill into law.

"By passing this bill, Governor McMaster is blatantly ignoring his duty to stand up for all of his constituents, including transgender students," the organization said.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

house.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Buy your ticket to win the St. Jude Dream home