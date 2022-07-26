Watch Now
St. Louis reports record rainfall, massive flooding

Heavy rain fell in St. Louis on Tuesday.
Posted at 10:31 AM, Jul 26, 2022
St. Louis woke up to massive flooding on Tuesday as the city set its all-time one-day rainfall record by 7 a.m.

According to the National Weather Service, over 8 inches of rain fell between midnight and 7 a.m. Tuesday. The previous one-day rainfall record was set back on Aug. 15, 1915, when the remnants of a hurricane left 6.85 inches of rain.

Before Tuesday’s deluge, the National Weather Service reported abnormally dry conditions in St. Louis. The sudden onslaught Tuesday brought a flash flood emergency and water rescues.

Fire spokesperson Garon Mosby said in a video posted on Twitter, “We’re being overrun here.”

The heavy rain relented by mid-morning, but the National Weather Service said 1-3 inches of additional rain could fall in the area. The agency said some areas could get up to 12 inches of rain.

