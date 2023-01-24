Strong storms prompt tornado warnings in Texas

Powerful storms are making their way through Texas, prompting Tornado Warnings for several areas in the Houston area.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for Highlands, Mont Belvieu and Old River-Winfree Tuesday afternoon. In addition to potential tornadoes, the area is expected to be hit with pea-sized hail.

The City of Pasadena said there is tornado damage in southeast Harris County.

‼️Tornado Damage in SE Harris County including Pasadena.

Avoid these areas:

⚠️Beltway 8 @ Genoa Red Bluff

⚠️Fairmont Parkway @ Mickey Gilley Blvd.

⚠️Burke @ Crenshaw

Updates as they arise. — City of Pasadena TX #pasadenatxgov (@pasadenatxgov) January 24, 2023

The city's police department reports that powerlines have been toppled. There are also reports of several overturn semis.

Closer to the coast, people are being warned to seek shelter in a sturdy structure. The Galveston area is forecasted to get hit with intense winds, steep waves and possible waterspouts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.