Study: Logic's hit song '1-800-273-8255' may have helped save hundreds of lives

Rapper Logic appears to have done what he set out to do with his song "1-800-273-8255."

The song tells the story of a young man who is struggling with suicidal thoughts while coming to terms with his sexuality. In the video for the song, the young man is seen calling National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

According to The BMJ, a peer-reviewed medical journal, calls to the hotline increased after the song's release. Spikes in call volume were also observed after Logic performed at the MTV Video Music Awards 2017 and Grammy Awards 2018, the study says.

"A reduction in suicides was observed in the periods with the most social media discourse about the song," the study concludes.

Logic said he is proud that his work appears to be making a difference.

"To know that my music was actually affecting people's lives, truly, that's what inspired me to make the song," Logic said in a statement to CNN.

"We did it from a really warm place in our hearts to try to help people. And the fact that it actually did, that blows my mind," he added.

The song is one of Logic's biggest hits. It peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was also nominated for two Grammy Awards.