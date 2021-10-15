Suicide attack on Shiite mosque in Afghanistan kills 47

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Suicide bombers have struck a Shiite mosque in southern Afghanistan packed with worshippers attending Friday prayers.

A Taliban official says at least 47 people have been killed and 70 wounded.

The attack on the Fatimiya mosque is the deadliest since the US military withdrawal.

The Associated Press reported that news of the attack comes a week after the local Islamic State claimed they bombed a Shiite mosque in northern Afghanistan, which killed 46 people.

A witness reported four explosions — two outside the mosque, two inside.

He said Friday prayers at the mosque typically draw hundreds of people.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

According to the AP, the reason behind IS targeting Shiite Muslims is because they view them "as apostates deserving of death."