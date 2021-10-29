Watch
Supreme Court declines to block Maine's vaccine mandate

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. The Supreme Court has rejected an emergency appeal from health care workers in Maine to block a vaccine mandate that went into effect Friday, Oct. 29. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Posted at 6:36 PM, Oct 29, 2021
The U.S. Supreme Court declined to block Maine's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

The law, which went into effect Friday, does not allow for religious exemptions.

Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh and John Roberts joined the three liberal justices in refusing to block the law.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissented.

In his dissent, Gorsuch noted the trials health care workers have gone through during the pandemic.

"Healthcare workers who have served on the front line of a pandemic for the last 18 months are now being fired and their practices shuttered," Gorsuch said. "All for adhering to their constitutionally protected religious beliefs. Their plight is worthy of our attention. I would grant relief."

