Supreme Court rules for Sen. Cruz in campaign finance case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has sided with Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas in his challenge to a provision of federal campaign finance law.

The 6-3 decision Monday divided the court along ideological lines as the justices agreed that the somewhat obscure section of the law violates the Constitution.

The decision comes just as campaigning for the 2022 midterm elections is intensifying.

The case may be important for some candidates for federal office who want to make large loans to their campaigns.

The Biden administration had defended the provision as an anti-corruption measure, and in a dissent Justice Elena Kagan wrote that the majority, in striking it down, “greenlights all the sordid bargains Congress thought right to stop.”

"In discarding the statute, the Court fuels non-public-serving, self-interested governance. It injures the integrity, both actual and apparent, of the political process," Kagan wrote.