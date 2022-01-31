Teen turns down $5,000 offer to stop tracking Musk's jets

A 19-year-old turned down a $5,000 offer from Elon Musk on Twitter.

Musk asked Jack Sweeney, a Florida teen, to delete his Twitter account ElonJet in exchange for the money.

Sweeney was able to develop a bot that tracks Musk’s flights and tweets out when and where the plane has taken off from and how long the trip lasted.

According to Protocol, Musk direct messaged the teen, saying, “Can you take this down? It is a security risk.”

The Tesla CEO added, “I don’t love the idea of being shot by a nutcase.”

$5,000 wasn’t enough for Sweeney.

Instead, he countered for $50,000, saying he could use the money for college and maybe a Tesla Model 3.

Musk isn’t the only rich person Sweeney tracks.

The teen has also created similar flight tracking accounts for Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos.

However, the account following Musk is the most popular.

It has more than 220,000 followers.

Sweeney has offered musk advice on how to prevent his jets from being tracked.

CNN reports Musk has started using a blocking program for his flights.