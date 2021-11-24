Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott officially files for reelection

items.[0].image.alt
Eric Gay/AP
FILE - In this June 8, 2021, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Greg Abbott
Posted at 9:00 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 21:00:01-05

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will seek another term in office.

Abbott posted a video on social media Tuesday showing him signing paperwork to run for reelection.

"I want you to know that I'm running for reelection to protect and secure our border," Abbott said in the video.

Abbott is seeking his third term in office. He was first elected in 2014.

Democrat Beto O’Rourke is the most notable Democrat to jump in the race.

The former El Paso congressman and presidential candidate announced his decision last week.

Texas has not elected a Democratic governor since Ann Richards in 1990.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Feed The Need Poster 2021 copy.jpg

Taking Action

Over $17,500 raised for local food banks during Feed the Need drive