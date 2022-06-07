Watch
Todd and Julie Chrisley found guilty on federal charges

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. The couple, stars of the reality television show “Chrisley Knows Best,” have been found guilty in Atlanta on federal charges including bank fraud and tax evasion Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 5:43 PM, Jun 07, 2022
Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of the reality television show "Chrisley Knows Best," have been found guilty in Atlanta on federal charges including bank fraud and tax evasion.

The Chrisleys were initially indicted in August 2019, and the trial began about three weeks ago. The U.S. attorney's office in Atlanta said a jury found the pair guilty of all charges on Tuesday. Prosecutors say the stars of "Chrisley Knows Best" submitted false documents to banks to get loans and failed to pay federal income taxes for multiple years.

An accountant who worked for them also was found guilty.

