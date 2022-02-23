Trudeau revokes emergency powers after Canada blockades end

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is removing emergency powers police can use after authorities ended the border blockades by those opposed to COVID-19 restrictions as well as the occupation of downtown Ottawa.

Trudeau invoked the powers last week and lawmakers affirmed the powers late Monday.

Trudeau said then the powers were still needed but noted they would not stay in place a day longer than necessary.

The emergencies act allows authorities to declare certain areas as no-go zones.

It also allows police to freeze truckers’ personal and corporate bank accounts and compel tow truck companies to haul away vehicles.

Canada arrested dozens of truckers last week. They had occupied parts of Ottawa for three weeks. Big rigs that were blocking streets were also towed away Friday.

Police report many truckers left on their own.

The U.S. is now preparing for a trucker protest in Washington, D.C.

The Pentagon approved the deployment of 700 unarmed National Guard troops to prepare for trucker convoys that are planning protests against pandemic restrictions next week.