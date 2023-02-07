Twitter suspends Montana Sen. Steve Daine's account

Twitter said it suspended the account of Republican Montana Sen. Steve Daines because it violated the "Twitter Media Policy." A message on the violation linked to the social platform's "sensitive media policy."

Daines, the chairman of the Senate Republican campaign arm, had parts of his profile made unavailable, including his background photo, by Tuesday morning.

As The Hill noted, a list of his posts going back to at least Friday were made unavailable with a statement that read, “@SteveDaines’s account is temporarily unavailable because it violates the Twitter Media Policy.”

Twitter's sensitive media policy says that a user on the platform is not allowed to publish media that is graphic or adult in nature on their profile images and other places on the site.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) said that it believed Daine's Twitter account was suspended citing a hunting image with he and his wife that was in the profile header.

NRSC spokesman Philip Letsou said in a statement, “This is insane. Twitter should immediately reverse this suspension."

The NRSC said that Daine's violated Twitter's policies against violence because "his profile pic showed him hunting with his wife."

Twitter did not immediately reply to requests for comment on the specific matter.