Two arrested in UK in connection with hostage situation at Texas synagogue

LONDON — British police say they have arrested two people in connection with a hostage-taking at a synagogue in Texas.

Counter Terrorism Police North West said one man was arrested in Birmingham, central England, and another in Manchester on Thursday. They are being held for questioning and have not yet been charged.

According to The Associated Press, police did not disclose details about the two people detained Thursday. British police do not release names and details of detainees until they are charged.

British citizen Malik Faisal Akram took four people hostage at a Texas synagogue on Saturday in a 10-hour standoff that ended in his death.

He had entered the United States as a tourist about two weeks before the attack at Congregation Beth Israel.

During the hostage negotiations, Akram demanded the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.

Three of the hostages escaped after the synagogue's rabbi threw a chair at Akram. SWAT teams then entered the building and fatally shot him.

One hostage had been released prior to the escape.

Two British teenagers were also arrested as part of the investigation on Sunday and later released without charge.