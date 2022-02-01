UCLA: Man who threatened university taken into custody in Colorado

UCLA officials say a man who threatened members of the university was taken into custody in Colorado on Tuesday.

The school pivoted to remote learning on Tuesday due to the threat. In a letter to students, officials said in-person instruction would resume on Wednesday.

"The threats made yesterday were frightening for many of us and caused our community to feel vulnerable at an already challenging time," the letter says.

According to the school's newspaper, the person in question is a former philosophy postdoctoral researcher.

The Daily Bruin reports that the individual sent faculty and students an 800-page manifesto and a Youtube link about a mass shooting.

"We offer our deepest thanks to UCPD and other law enforcement agencies for thoroughly investigating these threats as soon as we learned of them and for coordinating to locate and arrest the individual in Colorado," the school said.