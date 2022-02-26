Ukraine disperses at least 18,000 machine guns to volunteers to fight against Russia

At least 18,000 machine guns have been handed out to volunteers in Ukraine by the government in Kyiv since Russia's invasion of the country began.

Ukraine's Interior Ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko made the announcement, according to the BBC, and the country's defense ministry also said that it urged residents to prepare gas bombs, also known as Molotov cocktails, in a rudimentary push to do all they can to combat Russian aggression.

Men were seen across Ukraine's capital in everyday clothing with rifles across their backs. On Thursday CNN reported that Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said male citizens aged 18 to 60 were not allowed to leave the country, so they would be forced to help in the fight.

Video shared by the Kyiv Independent showed civilians rummaging through boxes appearing to look for weapons.

In Kyiv’s Obolon, firearms are delivered to anyone willing pic.twitter.com/UbHgBQNZJu — Illia Ponomarenko (@IAPonomarenko) February 25, 2022

On Friday evening in Kyiv the Independent reported that a series of loud explosions could be heard by locals. Reports suggested that an attack could have been targeting the area's combined power and heating plant. Another report said that a Russian missile hit a school building, which was said to be empty and no casualties were reported.

As the BBC reported, there was even a call in Ukraine for hackers to come together and help fight back against Russia's cyberwar against the country.