Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

University of Texas warns students to beware of raccoons after series of attacks

UT-Austin has no plans to drop affirmative action policy, despite new Trump administration guidelines
The Tower at the University of Texas at Austin (Source: Austin Price / The Texas Tribune)
The Tower at the University of Texas at Austin (Source: Austin Price / The Texas Tribune)
UT-Austin has no plans to drop affirmative action policy, despite new Trump administration guidelines
Posted at 11:30 AM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 11:30:30-04

AUSTIN — The University of Texas is warning its students to steer clear of raccoons on-campus after three students were bitten and administered rabies vaccinations.

The university said it has seen an increase in incidents involving raccoons and the student population, and that it believes the raccoon is sheltering around the outside of the library and business school.

"Students, Faculty and Staff, please do not approach any animal with intent to feed, pet, or take pictures with the raccoon," said the school in a tweet. "It is likely that the raccoon may feel threatened by close contact, especially if they have babies nearby."

The school asks that everyone on campus be aware of their surroundings while in the area.

"... and immediately seek medical attention if you are scratched or bitten by a raccoon or any wildlife," said the university.

This story was first reported by Khadeeja Umana at KXXV in Waco, Texas.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

house.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Buy your ticket to win the St. Jude Dream home